Tom Cruise Receives Backlash By Leah Remini Over Being A Part Of The Church Of Scientology
Tom Cruise Criticised For Being A Part Of The Church Of Scientology ( Photo Credit – Facebook ; Wikimedia )

Tom Cruise is known for his films, which are often a hit. Just take a look at Top Gun: Maverick. It just crossed the $700 million mark at the box office and has become his second biggest movie of all time. But there is something else that he is famous for as well, and that is a bit controversial.

For the unversed, Cruise is a part of the Church of Scientology, and now because of that, he is receiving flak from actress Leah Remini. Known for her roles in Saved by the Bell, Leah was also a part of the Church until 2013, when she left and criticised it.

However, Tom Cruise continues to be a part of it, and Leah Remini is calling out the actor over it. The actress took to her Twitter and blasted the Mission Impossible star and his new movie Top Gun: Maverick. She shared a post from a former Scientologist, Claire Headley, that accused Cruise of promoting “a dangerous cult that destroyed my family.”

Check out the post here:

In the post directed toward Top Gun: Maverick fans, Claire Headley stated Tom Cruise’s “crimes against humanity” and put forth a question when was the last time the actor spoke with his daughter Suri. Along with sharing the post, actress Leah Remini wrote, “Don’t let the movie star charm fool you.”

Netizens immediately took to the comment section to react to this. “At times, he plays to the camera like a very nice and considerate person. Other times, he displays his true self by jumping on couches, calling people “glib,” yelling at his crew, and calling them mofo’s. My gut tells me, he isn’t what he seems,” one user wrote.

Check out more reactions:

However, several other Tom Cruise fans supported the actor and his film Top Gun: Maverick.

