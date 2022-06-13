Tom Cruise is known for his films, which are often a hit. Just take a look at Top Gun: Maverick. It just crossed the $700 million mark at the box office and has become his second biggest movie of all time. But there is something else that he is famous for as well, and that is a bit controversial.

For the unversed, Cruise is a part of the Church of Scientology, and now because of that, he is receiving flak from actress Leah Remini. Known for her roles in Saved by the Bell, Leah was also a part of the Church until 2013, when she left and criticised it.

However, Tom Cruise continues to be a part of it, and Leah Remini is calling out the actor over it. The actress took to her Twitter and blasted the Mission Impossible star and his new movie Top Gun: Maverick. She shared a post from a former Scientologist, Claire Headley, that accused Cruise of promoting “a dangerous cult that destroyed my family.”

Check out the post here:

Thank you to my friend @claireheadley for your courage. You have continued to speak out despite the non-stop attacks from Scientology. And as Claire says in her post below, Tom Cruise knows exactly what goes on in Scientology. Don’t let the movie star charm fool you. pic.twitter.com/zQKwJWuJLj — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) June 11, 2022

In the post directed toward Top Gun: Maverick fans, Claire Headley stated Tom Cruise’s “crimes against humanity” and put forth a question when was the last time the actor spoke with his daughter Suri. Along with sharing the post, actress Leah Remini wrote, “Don’t let the movie star charm fool you.”

Netizens immediately took to the comment section to react to this. “At times, he plays to the camera like a very nice and considerate person. Other times, he displays his true self by jumping on couches, calling people “glib,” yelling at his crew, and calling them mofo’s. My gut tells me, he isn’t what he seems,” one user wrote.

Check out more reactions:

When I saw what he did to Kate Holmes and how she literally had to plan her and her daughters escape from him and his scientology cult and control…I lost all respect for Tom Cruise. I will not support him at all by watching his movies & contributing to his net worth. — Kaye Costa (@Kaye_Costa) June 12, 2022

Yay Claire, I will never watch another Tom Cruise film, but I haven’t in a really long time. When he attacked Brooke Shields I wrote him off and then continued to hear horrible things about him. — Nancy Costa Hall (@NancyCo39783233) June 11, 2022

However, several other Tom Cruise fans supported the actor and his film Top Gun: Maverick.

I’m not a fan of this religion but the movie was REALLY good. By far one of his best performances and movie in a while. With that being said, let’s be honest. You joined Scientology because of the huge names behind it, Tom cruise and John travolta. They didn’t force u TO JOIN. — Zya (@BellajohiLove) June 12, 2022

Not taking one side or another, but if this is about Top Gun: Maverick, in all seriousness, if I based what I watch on the personal life of every actor, director, film studio… I wouldn’t watch 99% of movies, theater, tv shows, etc. It was a pretty cool movie. pic.twitter.com/xtnKwEG6kq — Patrick Tormey (@PJTormey) June 11, 2022

I understand but he also keeps a lot of people employed as well. I can separate the man from the work. I was also a staff member in LA. — travis e magee (@mageetravis) June 11, 2022

I don’t care if an actor is Christian, Muslim, Hindu etc. etc…. This is an entertainment industry not a faith based group. — Anthony Russo (@ltajrusso) June 12, 2022

