While Tom Cruise is flying high with the release of his recent film, Top Gun: Maverick, he might be facing some troubles in his love life. Cruise, who was in a relationship with actress Hayley Atwell, is said to have split once again. Atwell is famous for her role as Captain Carter, aka Peggy Carter, in the MCU.

Her most recent venture as the Marvel superhero was in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She has also appeared in several other Marvel projects, including Chris Evans’ Captain America films, Avengers: Endgame, and the series Agent Carter.

Not only were Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell dating, but the actress will also co-star in his upcoming Mission Impossible movies, Dead Reckoning Part One and Two. It is said that the two have broken up for a second time. The first time was in September last year. The two completed a year of their relationship back then.

Now, as per The Sun, Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell’s rekindled romance has ended. She was alongside Tom during his Top Gun: Maverick premiere in May 2022 to support the actor. But they called it quits now. “Tom and Hayley’s relationship was genuine. In spite of some rumours to the contrary, it was never just for the cameras,” said an insider as per the outlet.

“Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out for them. They get on really well, and have fantastic chemistry, which is why they decided to quietly give the relationship another try earlier this year,” they added. “But what was working behind closed doors didn’t work out so well when it was made public, and the fanfare around them as a couple exploded again. They have now decided they are better as friends,” the source continued.

Meanwhile, for Mission Impossible 7 and 8, Tom Cruise will be reprising his role as Ethan Hunt. As for Hayley Atwell, she will be playing a character named Grace, who will be an ally to Hunt.

