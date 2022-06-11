Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan has turned out to be a much bigger box office success than expected by anyone. Being a sequel to a highly popular Akshay Kumar’s hit, the film had immense pre-release pressure but it successfully fulfilled all the expectations.

Advertisement

BB 2 has completed 22 days in theatres and is still dominating over several multiple new releases. After the super successful first weekend, the film worked really well during weekdays and the saga continues even today. In a meantime, it has gone past the 150 crore mark and has turned out to be a super-hit at the box office.

Advertisement

As per the last official update, Bhool Bhulaiyaa has made 163.15 crores in India. If we remove the making cost of 65 crores out of it, 98.15 crores are pure profit. Converting it into the percentage, it’s huge returns of 151%. In Koimoi’s verdict table, the film has turned into a super-hit.

Speaking about our profitable films list, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stands at the 4th spot and will be soon overtaking Doctor strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (153.88%) for the 3rd spot. KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi- 382.91%) and The Kashmir Files (1162.50%) are in the top two. To check out the table, visit ‘Profitable Films’ under ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Meanwhile, speaking about the worldwide collections, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has crossed 220 crores gross and has become the first film to enter the club for Kartik Aaryan. It has crossed several successful biggies like Akshay Kumar’s Rustom, Salman Khan‘s Dabangg 3 and many more.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such box office updates.

Must Read: Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office: This Karan Johar’s Film Would Be A Sure Shot Hit & It Has To Do With Kiara Advani Factor!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram