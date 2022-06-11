Karan Johar’s Jugjugg Jeeyo releases on 24th June. The multistarrer comedy-drama stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. It is helmed by Good Newwz fame Raj Mehta and even before it releases, we’re sure that it’s going to be a box office hit. Keep reading to know why we think so.

The post-pandemic phase has started on a good note for Kiara as her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also starring Kartik Aaryan, has become a super-hit at the box office. While that’s something to cheer for, the actress has another reason to smile as her track record with KJo’s Dharma is 100% successful.

Speaking about the films, Kiara Advani worked with Karan Johar for the first time in Good Newwz. Yes, she did appear in Kalank before that but it was just a special appearance. For the second time, she collaborated with Dharma Productions for Sidharth Malhotra led Shershaah. While Good Newwz was a theatrical hit by making over 200 crores, Shershaah turned out to be a blockbuster in the OTT world.

Thankfully, as theatres are open now, Kiara Advani’s latest collaboration with Karan Johar i.e. JugJugg Jeeyo is arriving in theatres. And seeing how the Kiara factor works well for KJo, we don’t have a doubt that the film would become a hit at the box office. Let’s see how the real story unfolds on 24th June.

Meanwhile, speaking of Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film has already gone well over the 150 crore mark at the Indian box office and is inching towards the 175 crore mark. Globally, it has made over 210 crores gross.

