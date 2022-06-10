It was yet another very good week for Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as collections stayed quite stable right through. If the weekend saw good momentum coming its way, what made things even better were the weekdays which stayed on the higher end of the expectations. The moment both Monday and Tuesday collected over 2 crores each, it was a given there and then that a lifetime of over 175 crores was there for the taking.

That can well be seen from the fact that the Kartik Aaryan-led film has collected 163.15 crores* already and hence 175 crores would be accumulated sooner than later. In fact, the film would be aiming to surpass this total or come at least close to that in the fourth week itself, since at least 10 crores more should come in this week. That makes the Anees Bazmee-directed film ultra-successful as it has come at a time when even 50 crores lifetime for big films is coming at a premium and this is a mid-budget film that has gone this far already.

For everyone associated with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, be it Anees Bazmee, Kartik Aaryan, or Kiara Advani, the film had turned out to be a goldmine no less. Before the release one just hopes that a double-digit opening day comes in and now the film would actually be not just crossing 175 crores with ease but make a dash for something even bigger with two open weeks ahead of it. While 180 crores+ total is a given, the makers could well be wondering if this one could well have done the unthinkable and actually made a dash towards the 200 Crore Club.

*Estimates. Final numbers are awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

