Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is now basking in the glory of his recent successful film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the box office. The film is running successfully even after two weeks. Now his fans are eagerly waiting for his next film Shehzada.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead with a strong ensemble of Paresh Rawal, Ronit, and Manisha Koirala among others. The film was billed as a remake of Allu Arjun’s film Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo but now they claim it as not a remake of the Telugu blockbuster.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Kartik Aaryan said, “It’s an adaptation and not a remake. I think our director, Rohit, has adapted it beautifully for the Hindi audience. It is one of those films that has a very wide appeal among the audiences. I am really excited and looking forward to the film. People will get to see me in this complete avatar of action and comedy for the first time and I can’t speak much about it right now, We are ready to bring it on November 4.”

Bhushan Kumar, who is one of the producers of the film Shehzada, said compared it with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He claims that the upcoming film is an out-and-out family entertainer. “This one is a mass film, or let’s say a full-on mass entertainer. You will get to see Kartik in an action avatar. We have got action, music, and romance in a terrific film. We both are very excited to release it on November 4.”

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Freddy, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, and a yet-untitled romantic comedy with Sajid Nadiadwala Production.

