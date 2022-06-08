Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were the most talked about and an adorable couple of B-Town before they broke up around 2007. Although they never shared any reason or spoke about the same but all these years people have speculated a lot. After they worked in Jab We Met, which was their last film together, Shahid started getting offers from major production houses. Among them was R Balki’s movie titled Tattoo, although it was an interesting project but the actor exited from it because of Saif Ali Khan.

Back in the day, Shahid was offered Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Raajneeti but he refused both which later went on to become a superhit as Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. However, he worked with Rajkumar Santoshi in Phata Poster Nikla Hero opposite Ileana D’Cruz.

As per Pinkvilla, following Jab We Met, Shahid Kapoor was approached by R Balki for his film titled Tattoo. It was about a young boy who inks his girlfriend’s name before breaking up. Touted as a comedy-drama, in the whole film the hero tries to get rid of his ex’s name from his body. Everything was almost confirmed and Shahid was totally on board the project but during the same time, Saif Ali Khan who was in a relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan had tattooed her name on his forearms.

After this, Shahid Kapoor decided to opt-out of Tattoo as he felt many would think that with this movie, he’s trying to take a dig at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s relationship. Even R Balki understood his concern and instead of going ahead with another lead, the filmmaker decided to completely shelve the project.

Although it would have been an interesting project, but the actor made a wise decision to leave the film as it might have received negative reactions and also sparked major controversy.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor who was last seen in Jersey is all set to make his digital debut with Raj and DK’s Farzi.

