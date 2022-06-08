Kartik Aryan is currently on cloud nine as his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has shattered multiple box office records and recently the film even crossed 150 Crore. Post this, he took some time off and held an ask me anything session on social media where he spoke about the profit share of the horror-comedy, marriage plans and also revealed which superhero he would like to play in the Marvel universe.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Kartik starrer movie has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. Apart from the handsome hunk, the movie also features Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Amar Upadhyay. Although the film has collected 150 Crore in India, the worldwide collection is over Rs 200 Crore.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan in a recent ‘ask me anything’ session on Twitter answered some fan questions and talked about the profit he’s earning for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. A netizen asked, “How much profit share you are getting out of this 150 crore?,” replying to the query, the actor said, “150 cr mein profit nahi, Fans ka pyaar mila hai !! Koi number usse bada nahin hota.” Another asked, “How are you feeling? Like kya kar rehe ho, khusi se naach rehe ho, gaa rehe ho? I just want to know the feeling of being at the top the world and in almost every Indian’s heart?,” he said, “If anyone could describe that feeling, they’ll be the biggest liars”

A third user asked Kartik Aaryan, “How do you feel when you see #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is ruling everywhere??” He cheekily promotes his upcoming film and responded, “I feel like a Shehzada (prince).” A fourth user asked, “The first thing you did when #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 crossed 100 crores,” Kartik Aaryan said, “Mandir Gaya tha,” with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, a fan even asked him about his plans for Marvel film and asked, “One #marvel superhero you would love to become – #Thor, #CaptainAmerica, #Spiderman, #DoctorStrange,” the actor said, “Spidey.” Another asked about his marriage plans as he’s the ‘most eligible bachelor’, Kartik replied, “Eligible se taken toh karao phir marriage ki baat karenge. Eligible eligible mein single hi reh jaoonga.”

Lastly, Kartik Aaryan also gave a hint about the special announcement of his upcoming project, a fan asked, “Bhai Sundar Sushil look of Satyanarayan Ki Katha Kab Out Karoge??” actor shared, “Jald hi aapko apne Madhosh look aur Heroine se milwayenge.”

