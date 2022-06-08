Actors keep getting trolled for what they wear, what they say and even how they react to current situations time and time again. While that’s something they have learnt to deal with, trolls attacking and targeting their families is something they aren’t cool with. And now, Arjun Kapoor has spoken about it.

During a recent interaction, Arjun called out trolls for targeting his family when they troll him. From asking them to introspect to questioning them on how they would feel if he did the same to their families, read on to know all the Panipat actor has to say.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Arjun Kapoor got candid about how he feels about being trolled because of who he is. Stating that trolling reflects one’s upbringing, the Gunday actor said, “It shows their upbringing. It shows their thought process and it shows what they are made of. It doesn’t reflect badly on me. It reflects badly on them. They can hide behind nameless facades eventually, they know who they are…”

Continuing further, Arjun Kapoor added, “They are living a fake life and typing stuff to get their frustration out. You also have to understand there is a lot of angst in this country about a lot of things and we are very easy targets…” Asking trolls to imagine themselves being in his place, the Ishaqzaade actor said, “If I go to your (trolls) building and write something derogatory about you on your notice board, it will be gossiped about in society. So when you write such stuff about me, think about how it would feel if I write similar things about your mother, sister, daughter or any family member on your notice board.”

Further talking about how his family to suffering the same owing to him being an actor, the Ki & Ka actor continued, “Imagine what people like us have to go through. I’m very thick-skinned. I’ve had my family members go through it because of me. My sister (Anshula Kapoor) had to suffer on the accord for me being Arjun Kapoor. It is not her fault.”

He added, “I don’t have anything against people having an opinion but when they get personal, I just feel they have to introspect and look at the fact that they will not be able to cope with it if I had the ability. If I stand up in front of them and talk, I can give it back to them, they will not come and stand in front of me…People are just having fun at the risk of Bollywood.”

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Kuttey, alongside Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, and Konkana Sen Sharma. He also has Ek Villain Returns – with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham as well as The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar in his kitty.

