Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is just a hundred million dollars away from reaching the one billion mark. The movie is still running in the theatres and though it’s not dominating the box office anymore, it hasn’t gone down below the second position, despite the several new releases. The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer’s buzz may have died down, but it is consistently flowing in millions at the box office.

Advertisement

It was released exactly a month ago, on 6 May, and since then has done marvellously. Most of the fans and the critics praised the movie, while some had mixed feelings about it. No matter what, it has become another one of Marvel’s hit films after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Advertisement

Now, as per Box Office Mojo, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the movie has made $909 million at the global box office. This includes $388 million in the US and $520 million internationally. It is a major milestone for Marvel as well as Benedict Cumberbatch.

The Sam Raimi directorial is the 11th top-earning instalment in the MCU and the seventh-biggest solo adventure. It is quite spectacular to see the film making this feat even after a month and with more hit films like Top Gun: Maverick released. While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has created a new milestone, the question arises will it be able to reach $1 billion?

The next MCU that the fans have set their eyes to is Thor: Love and Thunder. The previous Chris Hemsworth solo flicks have done well at the box office. So a lot can be expected from the upcoming instalment.

Meanwhile, the fans can enjoy the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer from the comfort of their home as the Marvel film will be heading to Disney+ on 22 June. The announcement was made by the official Twitter page of the streaming service.

Must Read: Top Gun: Maverick Box Office (Worldwide): With Over Half A Billion In Pocket, The Actioner Becomes Tom Cruise’s 5th Biggest Global Grosser

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram