Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Atlee is one of the much-awaited films of the year. It has been making headlines for a long time now and fans are eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the film. The superstar on Friday shared the first look teaser of Jawan and as expected, it has become the talk of the town.

The film is now slated for the 2023 release. In the 1-minute 30 seconds clip of the teaser, SRK appeared in bandages in what appears to be a secret hideout full of machine guns, explosive ammo, and some outdated tech to keep him in the loop with the outside world. Unlike the other Bollywood heroes, this film will see SRK, bloodied, and bruised, and will have most of his face wrapped in bandages.

Sharing the teaser, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “An action-packed 2023! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023.” Take a look at the teaser below:

Soon after the teaser was shared, some eagle-eyed netizens went on to compare SRK’s look with Liam Neeson’s look in the 1990 Sam Raimi anti-hero film ‘Darkman‘. In the film, Liam Neeson was a vengeful Marvel antihero- a scientist Peyton Westlake who is in the process of developing artificial skin, when his lab mysteriously blows up with him inside.

Fans were quick to find the similarity between Shah Rukh Khan’s look and Liam Neeson’s look. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

As usual a copy of 1990 Hollywood film Darkman what else do u expect from Hakla SRK. Even the first look is a complete copy of the Liam Nesson classic… ❤️de ka king khan.. दो साल बाद आया वो भी चेहरा छुपा के , परिवार नशेड़ी और गंजेडी हो तो आदमी चेहरा छुपाएगा ही ना .. #Jawan — Anand Gupta ➐ 🇮🇳 (@Guru_Banarasi) June 3, 2022

Shah rukh Ji… Haven't seen Darkman 1990 Hollywood movie? Neeson Getup…. — Thani (@ThanigaiRama) June 3, 2022

King Khan previously spoke about the film. He said, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come.”

