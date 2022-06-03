Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter met on the sets of their film Khaali Peeli. Soon reports of them dating began to make rounds. While they never made their relationship official, they hinted at it during their interviews, spottings and vacations.

After dating for nearly 3 years, the duo called quits and since then reports claimed that they are not on good terms. However, a recent picture of Ananya and Shahid Kapoor is doing the rounds and it paints a different story. Scroll down to know more.

IIFA Award’s official handle recently shared a picture wherein Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s half brother, Shahid Kapoor sitting beside each other. Ananya was seen reading something on Shahid’s phone. While Shahid looks handsome in his casuals, Ananya is looking stunning in brown pants and grey top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

Going by the picture, The two look very comfortable with each other as well. The picture also goes on to show that there’s no awkward moments exist between Ananya and her ex Ishaan Khatter or with his family members.

Perhaps that one awkward moment at Karan Johar’s party between Ishaan and her was enough to break the ice sufficiently and bring them to be nice and cordial to each other.

Soon after IIFA shared the picture, social media users had a field day trying to comment on the picture. A user wrote, “Shahid be like- ‘dekh ye vala dance step aise karna hai.. And ananya be like – ‘ye toh bada tough lgra hail’,” while another user commented, “Your salaries have been credited.” A third user commented, “Shahid kapoor showing ananya P. … How to do Acting 👀”

Meanwhile, the award ceremony will be hosted by Salman Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul. On the other hand, Farah Khan, and Aparshakti Khurana will turn emcees. Several Bollywood stars will be seen performing in IIFA 2022.

