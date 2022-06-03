Saif Ali Khan never fears controversy and has proved the same multiple times. He is one of the most successful and talented actors in Bollywood and has done some terrific work in the entertainment industry. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Saif almost lost his Padma Shri award which was given to him in 2010 for an assault case that took place in 2012 where he hit an NRI businessman. Scroll below to read the scoop.

An activist SC Agrawal reportedly filed a complaint against Saif to the Union Home Ministry requesting the government that he should not be allowed to retain the prestigious award that was given to him by ex-president Pratibha Patil on his contribution to the cinema. The reason behind this was that the actor assaulted an NRI businessman at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, as reported by NDTV.

It was hotel Taj Colaba in Mumbai, where Saif Ali Khan had come with friends Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Shakeel Ladak and was also accompanied by his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. The NRI businessman named Iqbal Mir Sharma had come to the hotel with his father-in-law.

According to the police’s statement taken by Sharma, Saif Ali Khan allegedly punched him in the nose, fracturing it, after he protested the actor’s chatter. But the same was denied by Saif, as he maintained his stance of Sharma using provocative and abusive language against the women who were with the actor. Sharma also blamed the actor and his friends for smacking his father-in-law Raman Patel as well.

What are your thoughts on Saif Ali Khan almost losing his Padma Shri due to an assault case? Tell us in the comment below.

