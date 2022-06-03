Everyone’s most beloved singer, KK took his last breath on May 31 in Kolkata. The singer passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest. Although the autopsy reports are already out but there are a few things which are coming out now. In a most recent development, singer Subhalakhmi Dey who performed with the late artist reveals some shocking information from the day of the event.

For the unversed, Krishnakumar Kunnath was performing on Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. After singing for a few hours, the singer was taken to his hotel where he seriously fell sick. Later when his team rushed him to the hospital, the singer was declared ‘brought dead.’

Coming back to the topic, singer Subhalakhmi Dey who performed with KK in Kolkata reveals that the singer wasn’t ready to perform seeing the massive crowd outside the auditorium. Talking to India Today TV, she said, “KK saw the crowd outside the auditorium and at first he didn’t want to get out of his car at Nazrul Mancha.”

Reportedly, Subhalakhmi Dey performed during the day while KK’s performance was planned for the evening. Talking more about the same, the singer revealed, “There was too much crowd outside of the auditorium at the time KK arrived. He arrived at 5.30 PM. At first, he said if they can’t remove the crowd ‘I won’t get out of the car’.”

The following day of his death, the late singer’s mortal remains were brought to Kolkata’s Rabindra Sadan, where he was honoured with a gun salute.

KK who was survived by his wife Jyothy and two children Nakul and Taamara was laid to rest on June 2nd in Mumbai. Family members along with his industry friends such as Shreya Goshal, Rahul Vaidya, Hariharan, Javed Akhtar, Alka Yagnik, Shankar Mahadevan and many more artists paid their last respects.

