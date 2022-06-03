Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Samrat Prithviraj – starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and more, has hit theatres today, With the first shows recently concluding, audiences who attended the morning shows have taken to social media to share their views on the YRF production.

The historical action drama has been receiving mixed reactions on social media. While some are praising it for its story and the manner in which it has been handled, others are of the opinion that the film is among the worst and even condemned the lead actor’s acting. Read on to know all they shared.

Pouring in a positive review for the Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj, one user tweeted, “#SamratPrithviraj is not just a movie, it shows the how bravely our ancestors resisted and because of them we are sanatanis 🙏🌺 #ancestors.” Another wrote, “आज #सम्राट_पृथ्वीराज देखी, एक अविस्मरणीय फिल्म और लेखन है, अक्षय कुमार का शानदार अभिनय, #ManushiChhillar कितनी सहज और सुशील लगती हैं अद्भुत! बाकी सभी कलाकार भी प्रशंसा के पात्र है।” A third added, “Watched #SamratPrithviraj the great story of King prthivi Raj Chauhan What an amazing performance by @akshaykumar sir and @ManushiChhillar didi you’re awesome.”

A fourth netizen, impressed with the final product of Akshay Kumar-led Samrat Prithviraj tweeted, “अभी अभी मूवी देख कर आया हूं #SamratPrithviraj दिल से कहता हु,आज तक कोई एसी मूवी नही बनी💯🔥😍 मान गए चंद्रप्रकाश जी की 18 साल की मेहनत को अक्षय कुमार सर आपके जैसा कोई और रोल नही कर सकता पृथ्वीराज का❤️🙏 मेरी आखों में आसू आ गए अंतिम” Another, praising the film wrote, “One word review #SamratPrithviraj B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ What a mind blowing performance by @akshaykumar sir 👏👏 climax is one of the best ever. Superb performance by all @duttsanjay @SonuSood @ManushiChhillar all are awesome. Chaa gye paji Ye movie bahot lambi chalegi”

Unhappy with what they witnessed in theatres, one user vented, “Watched #SamratPrithviraj today and in one word review, it is worst. Story is good but acting by Akshay Kumar is worst ever. Even sanjay dutt and sonu sood looking good. Not worth watching in halls just see it when comes on TV” Another tweeted, “The worst part of the film is Manushi Chillar who is just there to look beautiful in good costumes . Doesnt even know how to give expressions , she carried one or two expressions throughout the film ..Extremely bad choice !”

Will you be catching Samrat Prithviraj in theatres today? Do let us know what you think of the film in the comments below.

