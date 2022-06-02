Leave it to trendsetter Nora Fatehi, to be ahead of the curve when it comes to international fashion looks – The global artist was spotted in a Dolce & Gabanna floral dress as she jetted off to Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards.

A classic yet fashion-forward look, Nora scores full points for accessorizing the outfit with a Dolce & Gabanna belt, a classic mini lady Dior bag and black Louboutins.

Known for their super-feminine silhouettes, Dolce & Gabanna has been a go-to label for some of the biggest international names and the floral line has been sported by Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, and Miranda Kerr, Emily Blunt, and Cara Delevingne among others.

Meanwhile, on the sets of her reality show ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ Nora loves interacting with the contestants and her fellow judges including veteran star Neetu Kapoor who she shares a warm equation with.

Quite recently the two were spotted in some fun banter, as Nora taught Neetu Kapoor how to be fierce and work it for the camera! From striking a pose, and bringing out the veteran’s sass and panache, Nora has been a true motivator and cheer girl, always egging on her co-hosts and fellow industry mates!

