Shah Rukh Khan is one of the best dressed actors of all time and not just in Bollywood but across the world. His fan following is massive. When he cries on screen, he isn’t the only one crying but all his fans who will sob like a baby with him, that’s the power of his stardom. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when he walked the red carpet in 2016 and his rugged look stole the show for us. Take a look at his pictures below.

It was 2016, during Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards and SRK walked the red carpet wearing a black tuxedo looking dapper as ever. There were many A-list celebrities who graced the fashion event including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez to name a few.

Shah Rukh Khan made a stunning appearance on the red carpet wearing a black coloured tuxedo flashing his billion dollar smile and UF, if only looks could kill, we would be dead by now. The Pathaan actor kept a rugged look and donned a beard with his hair slicked at the back.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s pictures below:

Isn’t he charming? We are drooling over him RN.

Meanwhile on the work front, SRK will be next seen in YRF’s Pathaan which is directed by Sidharth Anand and stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

Besides Pathaan, he’ll also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and both the films will be released next year in 2023.

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan stealing the spotlight on the red carpet with his stylish tuxedo? Tell us in the comments below.

