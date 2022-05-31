It’s going to be worth a wait for all Shah Rukh Khan fans as the superstar is making sure to keep them hooked by announcing his exciting lineup. As we all know, SRK has already dropped bombs by announcing Pathaan and Dunki. Now, as per reports flowing in, the announcement of his next with Atlee is on its way and below is all you need to know.

For those who don’t know, Shah Rukh has been off the screen since December 2018. His last release Zero tanked at the box office and ever since King Khan is on a hiatus. It’s been a long wait but the star has made sure to keep his fans cheered up by announcing his exciting upcoming films. Now, the fun to get much bigger as one more announcement is happening very soon.

As per the report in Bollywood Life, the film announcement is going to happen in the first or second week of June. The exact date isn’t known but it’s going to show up in the given period. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will be now wrapping up the film in a single schedule and will be moving on to his next, Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani.

Meanwhile, it was during the last year, Shah Rukh started his work on Atlee’s film. Even there was one letter which went viral on Twitter. It was regarding the permission for vehicle parking. The subject in the letter had, “Permission to park our vehicles at your premises for ‘Lion’ Hindi feature film shooting.” It had Atlee Kumar’s name in the director’s column, and Shah Rukh Khan and Nayan Tara in the cast’s column. Ever since it’s rumoured that the film has been titled ‘Lion’.

