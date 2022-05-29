Shatrughan Sinha speaks about Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan getting a clean chit from the Narcotics Control Bureau. Last year, Bollywood’s biggest star’s kid was detained, along with his friends, over the drugs found on the cruise ship they were on. The whole town was buzzing with the news, and months after the arrest, Aryan received a clean chit.

Advertisement

He was detained in Arthur Road jail for nearly a month while the investigations were going on. The case had led the country to be divided. While some criticised SRK‘s kid, many came in support of him. This includes Sinha, who has been vocal about the case since its inception.

Advertisement

Now, as Aryan Khan is cleared due to a lack of sufficient evidence, Shatrughan Sinha feels that he has been vindicated now. Speaking with Times of India, the veteran actor said, “My stand seems to have vindicated now. I did support not only Aryan, but also Shah Rukh Khan. He was paying a price for being ― Shah Rukh Khan.”

“All the people involved in framing an innocent boy and sending him behind the bars for no rhyme or reason, without any evidence and without any proper investigation must be taken to task with deterrent punishment. So that in future they might have to think one thousand times before taking such a step,” Shatrughan Sinha while speaking about the Aryan Khan case.

The Kalicharan actor also said that NCB has spoilt the name of the agency and added that they “have victimised Aryan just because he is the son of the most popular actor of India.” Sinha said, “This seems to be politics of vendetta. This is not acceptable, especially by a high profile institution like NCB.”

Much like Shatrughan Sinha, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans, who rooted for Aryan Khan, are happy over the news. Now, it is being said that Aryan will be working on a web series and a popular OTT has already given a nod for his project.

Must Read: Saif Ali Khan Recalls Humshakals’ Embarrassing Cross-Dressing: “We Were Discussing B*st Size”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram