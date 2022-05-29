Sajid Khan’s directorial Humshakals was released in 2014. The film, starring Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Esha Gupta and Bipasha Basu in the lead, received negative reception upon release. The film was declared a box office disaster.

Several critics even called it was worst film in decades. However, now the film is making headlines once again. This time Bollywood actor Saif opens up about a specific segment wherein he and other stars dressed up as women. Scroll down to know more.

Recently, Saif Ali Khan appeared for a chat with social media influencer Kusha Kapila. In the video, he was shown the actors was shown a number of his past looks and his cross-dressing look from Hamshakals was in the mix. As reported by ETimes, he said, “Oh my god. Oh my god, Sajid (Khan), what did he do to us?”

Saif then went to reveal a conversation he has with Ritesh Deshmukh. “I remember we were discussing bust size. I think Riteish called me a tart and said, ‘I’m not like you. I’m much more classy. I have a nice little pert. You’re just like voluptuous.”

Previously, Saif Ali Khan admitted that Humshakals was a mistake. At that time, talking to Mumbai Mirror, Saif said, “The film didn’t have a script as such, it was all there in Sajid’s mind. I did whatever he asked me to. I did the film thinking that it will help me expand my market, but obviously, that wasn’t a clever idea. I was trying to be someone I’m not. The humour was not the kind I enjoy. I’ve been introspecting a lot and will never repeat a mistake that was ‘Humshakals’.”

Meanwhile, Saif will be next seen in ‘Vikram Vedha’, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. The film is a remake of Tamil film that starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. He will also be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush alongside Prabhas.

