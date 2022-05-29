Rohit Shetty is a hit machine of Bollywood, who is also called as a director with a Midas touch. The man has never gone wrong when it comes to striking chords with the audience as well as at the box office. As Bollywood vs South debate has gained a lot of heat in the Indian film industry, Shetty has shared his views on the same.

Ever since the pandemic has come down, it’s clearly seen the love for South films has increased manifold. In fact, as compared to several Bollywood biggies, South films, particularly Telugu films, are way ahead in taking bumper openings and grabbing maximum footfalls. Many filmmakers and actors from both sides have maintained decorum and spoken about the positives of this healthy competition. Now below is all you need to know what the Simmba director has to say.

Speaking at a promotional event along with Ranveer Singh in Mumbai, Rohit Shetty was asked about the ongoing heated Bollywood vs South debate. He said, “The trend of ‘Bollywood khatam’ (Bollywood is over) will never happen. In the 80s, when VCRs came to the forefront, people said that theatre will go out of business, and Bollywood is finished. Then recently with the boom of OTT, many people said that Bollywood is finished. So… Bollywood kabhi khatam nahi hoga (Bollywood will never end), ” as quoted by DNA.

“When you’ll check the history, you will learn that the south is there since the 60s and 50s. Shashi Kapoor’s Pyaar Kiye Jaa was remake of a south film. In the 80s, when Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna were at their peak, a new boy entered into cinema world, Kamal Haasan sir with Ek Duje Ke Liye, and it was a hit,” Rohit Shetty said while explaining how there has always been a connection between the two industries and it’s unbreakable.

Well, that’s an honest and blunt opinion coming from the director of the masses!

