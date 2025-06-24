After waiting for over a year, the much-awaited Panchayat season 4 finally arrived on Tuesday (June 24). From season 1 to season 3, there had been a gap of two years between each season, but it seems that the demand for the web series led Amazon Prime Video to churn out the 4th season within a gap of a year. However, there’s nothing to worry about as, despite coming much earlier than expected, the latest season doesn’t disappoint you, and there’s a proper conclusion to the highly anticipated Panchayat battle of Phulera village.

Spoiler alert!

Before we start, please note that this story contains important details, including the ending of season 4, which might affect your experience of watching the web series. So, if you’re planning to watch the latest season of Panchayat, please avoid reading further.

The battle of the Panchayat election gets intense

In the last season, we saw how Bhushan and his wife, Kranti Devi, prepared themselves to fight the Panchayat election of Phulera village. To be in a stronger position against Manju Devi (president of Phulera Gram Panchayat) and her husband, Brij Bhushan Dubey aka Pradhanji, they made sure to get the ex-MLA Chandrakishore Singh’s support on their side. At the end of season 3, Pradhanji gets attacked by a gunman, and things turn ugly between both camps.

As expected, in Panchayat season 4, the battle of the Panchayat election gets intense. Kranti Devi files a nomination for the election, which decides who’ll be the next president of Phulera Gram Panchayat, posing a big challenge to the sitting president, Manju Devi. Further, the gimmicks, dirty political games, and much more take this battle on a personal level.

Sachivji confesses his love to Rinki

From season 2 onwards, we saw the affection between Sachivji and Rinki blooming into love, and the last season hinted that it would go to the next step. Finally, in Panchayat season 4, both confess their love for each other, but it is Sachivji who takes the initiative by sending an “I love you” message to Rinki. In return, he gets the response “Love you too,” thus marking the start of their romantic relationship.

Panchayat season 4 ending explained

Panchayat season 4 feels a bit dragged, but thankfully, it concluded by showing the winner of the Panchayat election. After days of campaigning and making allegations against each other, the election battle between Manju Devi and Kranti Devi finally ended in the final episode. It could be heartbreaking for many as Kranti Devi beats Manju Devi by 73 votes.

As expected, Kranti Devi, Bhushan, and their supporters party like there’s no tomorrow. On the other side, there’s a pin-drop silence and complete shock. The result leaves Pradhanji deeply hurt and disturbed. In the end, Manju Devi’s name is wiped from the Panchayat office and replaced by Kranti Devi, the new president of Phulera Gram Panchayat.

However, this is not the end of the Panchayat web series. Sachivji still has 3-4 months left as Gram Panchayat secretary, so he will likely stay in Phulera despite clearing the CAT exam and working under Kranti Devi. Also, there’s an exciting plot line of Fakauli assembly bypoll election, which is expected to be explored in Panchayat season 5.

