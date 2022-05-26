After the release of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, MCU fans are super excited to see what happens in the future. Meanwhile, the admirers will be introduced to the new superhero Ms Marvel played by Iman Vellani. Although there are still a few weeks left for the official release, international critics chanced upon seeing the first two episodes. The first reaction is in and the critics are hailing the series for its awesomeness. Interestingly, the show also has a Shah Rukh Khan reference, which is making the ‘desi’ MCU fanatics go gaga over it.

Apart from Iman, the show also features a massive star cast that includes, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Farhan Akhtar, Fawad Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Alyy Khan, among others.

It was expected that Iman Vellani starrer Ms Marvel will have tons of ‘desi’ references but no one was ready that Marvel will mention Shah Rukh Khan in their universe. Everyone expected it to be a good show but as per first reactions people are now more eager for the show’s release. Critics claim that the makers have given a major shout to SRK and some of his most memorable films.

Dropping his first review of Ms Marvel on Twitter, BBC Asian Network’s Haroon Rashid wrote, “LOVED the first 2 eps of Ms Marvel. This is the South Asian rep I want to see. Sugar-coated saunf, dialogue about @iamsrk’s best film, a soundtrack including @hasanraheeem’s Peechay Hutt. Kamala Khan is unapologetically brown and I LOVE IT.”

Another wrote, “I’ve seen the first 2eps of #MsMarvel, and boy, I love Baazigar, all-time performance, but it’s not his best movie. Veer-Zaara, Swades, Chak De India, DDLJ, Devdas, Dil Se, & K3G should all be top ten. Kamala is right though, “There’s no such thing as a bad Shah Rukh Khan movie.”

Film critic Courtney Howard wrote, “They shout-out BAAZIGAR, DDLJ and SRK (“There’s no such thing as a bad Shah Rukh Khan movie”) in Ms Marvel episode 2 so *obviously* it’s the best Marvel series ever.”

Another BBC journalist Nikita Kanda wrote, “Loved the first two episodes of #MsMarvel it exceeded my expectations. The fact that SRK even got a mention feel very proud to see our South Asian culture being represented in the right way on the big screen defo one to add to your watch lists!”

Getting excited about Shah Rukh Khan’s mention in Ms Marvel, Indian MCU fans are going mad over it. Reacting to the first reviews, a user wrote, “Man this preview already has me psyched for all of the desi rep we’re gonna get in the #MCU from #MsMarvel,” another wrote, “SRK NAME DROP IN MS MARVEL LESGOOOOOO,” a third user shared, “Srk reference, I might have to take back my Ms marvel slander,” a fourth user wrote, “I’ll watch it simply for that reason.”

Let us know in the comments how excited are you to watch the upcoming Marvel show.

