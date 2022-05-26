Hrithik Roshan got gossip mongers talking when he arrived with his alleged girlfriend Saba Azad at the red carpet of Karan Johar’s birthday bash. The Bollywood filmmaker hosted a party night for his friends that saw the who’s who of the Bollywood fraternity putting their best fashion foot forward. Putting an end to the speculations, Hrithik and Saba sent their fans into a tizzy where they made their way to the party holding hands.

Advertisement

ICYMI, Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash saw B-Townies like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor with mother Neetu Kapoor sans Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday with Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna and Ayan Mukerji among many others arriving on the red carpet.

Advertisement

While we couldn’t get our eyes off celebs dazzling at the red carpet, fans have been trying hard to know what all happened inside the lavish party. Well, we don’t know about others but one thing that has grabbed the headlines is Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s unwinding romance. According to the latest media reports, the Greek God was roaming around introducing Azad as his girlfriend to his industry friends. Not only that they even couldn’t let go off each other.

A source from the party revealed to India Today, “Hrithik introduced Saba Azad as his girlfriend at Karan’s birthday bash. The couple didn’t leave each other’s side and were holding hands throughout the party. Saba and Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne exchanged pleasantries at the party. All is well between Hrithik and Sussanne.”

Earlier, we told you that Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan and current girlfriend Saba Azad share a cordial relationship with each other. Time and again we have seen them leaving heart on each other’s post and even posing together for a perfect picture.

Rumours of Hrithik and Saba’s alleged love affair became the talk of the town when they got not once but multiple times snapped during their dinner dates.

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in War director Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. A while back, its announcement video was also dropped on social media that took web by storm. That apart he’s also prepping up for Vikram Vedha where he will be seen along with Saif Ali Khan.

Must Read: The Kashmir Files’ Vivek Agnihotri Lauds Yasin Malik’s Life Imprisonment, Disappointed Netizens Bash Him, One Says “Tu Sirf Film Bana Aur Paisa Kama”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram