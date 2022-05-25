This evening, Kashmir separatist leader Yasin Malik has sentenced to life imprisonment in a terror funding case. Soon after the verdict came out, parts of Srinagar were shut. On May 10, Yasin Malik pleaded guilty to all charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Soon after the judgment was announced, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to laud the same

Ever since Vivek’s The Kashmir Files hit the screens in March, it created uproar in the system that saw the who’s who of the nation and across the globe seeking justice for Kashmiri Pandits, who were thrown out of their houses in the valley.

Vivek Agnihotri Tweeted, “This is just the beginning. We shall not rest in our fight for #RightToJustice till the time #YasinMalik and Bitta are hanged. हम देखेंगे….” Lauding the decision further, Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “GREAT JUDGEMENT. This is a moment of HEALING for all Kashmiri Hindus. A major milestone in our campaign for #RightOfJustice. जिस दिन का वादा था वो आज आ ही गया… हम देखेंगे। #YasinMalik.”

Vivek Agnihotri also shared a clip from film and wrote, “जो #YasinMalik ने आज कोर्ट में बोला कहीं वो #TheKashmirFiles देख के तो नहीं बोला? When the reel becomes real. We spent years understanding the psyche of #YasinMalik. This is exactly what he said in court today. What a tight slap to Secular lobby. Check out yourself.” Soon after his tweet, fans accused him of promoting his film while he doesn’t relate to Kashmiri Pandit’s tragedy.

Commenting on Vivek Agnihotri’s Tweet, a user wrote, “Hats off to the Indian judiciary for the judgement but Tu to Kuch bolne ko rehne he de bsdk. Tujhe l0d@ kuch lena dena nai h inki takleefo se. Tu bsdk Sirf film bana aur paisa kama,” while another said, “Ye bhai har jagah movie promote karta rehta hai.”

Check it out below:

This is just the beginning. We shall not rest in our fight for #RightToJustice till the time #YasinMalik and Bitta are hanged. हम देखेंगे… https://t.co/E0mkDuNMRI — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 25, 2022

Earlier, reacting to it being labelled as a propaganda film, Vivek Agnihotri said at a press conference in New Delhi, “They blame us for Islamophobia. I categorically put on record that Islamophobia is being used as a political weapon against my film under an international political conspiracy. The film is actually anti-terrorism. The film does not use even once the word ‘Muslim’. The film does not use the word Pakistan or Pakistani. It’s an anti-terrorism film.”

After its successful run in the theatres, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial film was released on OTT platform Zee5, continuing to make waves as it was.

