Satyam Shivam Sundaram was a movie way ahead of its time. Even before its release, the film was faced with a lot of controversies mainly due to obscenity. Interestingly, the film helped the filmmaker Raj Kapoor for reviving his career after Bobby. On the other hand, Dev Anand wasn’t too impressed with the film and called it a dirty film. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

The film which was released in 1978 starred Shashi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman in the lead roles. Before Aman, the film was earlier offered to Hema Malini, Dimple Kapadia and Vidya Sinha but they refused due to body exposure in the film. Although the film had a lot of sensual content, interestingly, CBFC issued the film with a U certificate.

Meanwhile, during the time of its release, Raj Kapoor’s directorial Satyam Shivam Sundaram was a hit but it still grabbed a lot of attention for obvious reasons. A case was even filed against Zeenat Aman starrer for ‘moral depravity and shocking erosion of public decency’.

Journalist Vir Sanghvi in his autobiography, A Rude Life, revealed that a few pictures of Zeenat Aman from the sets of Satyam Shivam Sundaram were leaked. Later, Raj Kapoor sued the publication that used the pictures.

During an interview, back in the day, the filmmaker described the film and told Vir, “Take a stone. It is just a stone. But you put some religious marking on it and it becomes God. It is how you see things that matter. You hear a beautiful voice. But only later do you discover that it comes from an ugly girl…” When asked

During the same time, Dev Anand’s Des Pardes was also released, the actor wasn’t impressed with Raj Kapoor’s Satyam Shivam Sundaram and as quoted by Vir Sanghvi the actor said, “It’s a dirty film. Did you notice how the camera kept focusing on Zeenat’s body? Dirty!”

