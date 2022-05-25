Shah Rukh Khan melts everyone’s hearts whenever he appears in public. Recently, he was seen for a brand event in New Delhi and fans can’t stop talking about his looks and charm. We all know how outspoken SRK is and in the same event, he didn’t hesitate to reveal that he has television sets in Mannat worth 30-40 Lakhs. Listening to this, netizens went into a tizzy and called themselves poor. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

Currently, Khan has multiple projects in his kitty including Atlee Kumar’s untitled film, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, YRF’s Pathaan and many more. He’ll also make a few cameo appearances in films-like, R Madhavan starrer Rocketry and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

Advertisement

In the recent event, Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper as he was wearing a black tuxedo. At the brand event, SRK said, “There are so many televisions I have before I became the ambassador. So I have 1 in the bedroom, I have one in the living room; I have another one in the service room. One in Abram’s room, Aryan’s room and one in the daughter’s room. Recently some other redundant make of television got spoiled in the gym.”

Shah Rukh Khan added, “I only wait for those days when the old television gets busted so that I can quickly go and buy brand new. So I have one there, one in the living room. I have 11 to 12 televisions in my house before I became an ambassador. The cost of each television is about lakh, lakh and a half. By that calculation, I spent about 30-40 Lakhs on television.”

The video of SRK was shared by a Twitter user, he wrote, “#ShahRukhKhan has TVs worth 30-40 lakhs in his home. I feel poor now.”

Reacting to the clip of Shah Rukh Khan a user wrote, “That guy net worth is about $1 billion (7700 cr) if u include KKR & RCE share.” Another wrote, “Wait, only now you feel poor??.” A third user wrote, “King for a Reason.” A fourth user wrote, “Itne ka toh hamare baba ka ghar bhe nai hai…..” “Itne ka to hamara poora ghr hoga,” wrote another user.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: Karan Johar Most Prized Possessions: Luxurious Duplex Worth 30 Crores, Fleet Of Swanky Cars To A Huge Sneaker Collection – This Is What Richness Looks Like!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram