Ever since Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham announced their mega film Pathan, the spotlight was on Salman Khan and fans were demanding him to give an update on Tiger 3. Looks like Yash Raj Films and the Dabangg star could not ignore the fans and decided to surprise them with a special video. They have now announced the film and the release date. The video has now made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype section. Read on and don’t forget to vote.

YRF recently shared a video on their social media front and turned out it was an update on Tiger 3. Featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the video was a confirmation that cameras have rolled on the third part of the much loved franchise. The video has Katrina preparing for some high octane fight sequence and Salman resting before he roars.

Tiger 3 will release on Eid 2023 that is April 21, 2023. Catch the video below and don’t forget to vote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

