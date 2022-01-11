One of the most exciting and anticipated movies coming out of the Bollywood mill is of course the Hindi remake of Tamil movie Vikram Vedha. After announcing a remake, the makers revealed they have roped in Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte for pivotal parts and took fans by storm. Yesterday they gave them one more surprise as they released Hrithik’s first look from the movie. Read on to know everything and also do not forget to vote.

The original movie starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. While Hrithik Roshan steps in Vijay’s shoes, Saif Ali Khan will play Madhavan’s Vikram. The movie is about the clash of good and bad and the exploration of what exactly is good or bad. Directed by Pushkar and Gayatri the movie is right now in production.

The first look from Vikram Vedha features Hrithik Roshan in a rugged injured look. While blood flows through his wounds, he stands tall with swag and style. The look was shared marking the actor’s birthday yesterday. Catch the look below and do vote what you feel!

