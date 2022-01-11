Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Shershaah’ was released on Amazon Prime Video last year. While both Sidharth and Kiara were praised for their performance, did you know that Kiara wasn’t the first choice but Alia Bhatt was? Scroll down to know what went wrong.

The film received immense love and praise from the audience and critics alike. It was one of the biggest hits of the year. Sidharth played the role of Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara played the role of his ladylove Dimple Cheema.

As per ETimes report, Alia Bhatt was the first choice to play the role of Dimple Cheema for Shershaah. The makers had approached the actress for the role but she had refused to do the film owing to her packed schedules and date issues. However, it is also worth pointing out that there’s no official confirmation on the same.

As a matter of fact, the Raazi actress took to social media and praised the film after its release. She wrote, “Must must must watch! This film has made me laugh and cry and everything more. Sidharth Malhotra, you were too special yaa! So, so moving. And Kiara Advani my beautiful, you really just shine right through. Congratulations to the whole team and entire cast. Such a lovely film.”

Take a look at it below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi which is expected to release in February this year. She has also played an important role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film was supposed to be released last week but was postponed due to a sudden rise in the Covid-19 cases.

Several cinema halls were shut down across the country which led to the makers of RRR postponing the release.

Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The film is expected to release on September 9. 2022.

