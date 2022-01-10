Bollywood has come a long way to become one of the biggest film industries in the world. Films earlier relied on enticing viewers with free goodies but now stars now shifted their focus to tactics that make more headlines. Something which Ranbir Kapoor did a few years ago.

Gone are the days when film promotion in Bollywood was limited to trailers, posters, and hoardings. Back in 2012, Ranbir left no stone unturned in grabbing the attention of the audience by kissing Anurag Basu while promoting his film Barfi. Scroll down to know more.

As per the Mumbai Mirror report, Ranbir Kapoor was asked how comfortable he was while kissing his Barfi! co-star Ileana D’Cruz. But he shocked everyone when he grabbed director Anurag Basu and faked a liplock. Needless to say the filmmaker was shocked initially while a round of applause from the media present at the event followed.

The Brahmastra actor took the microphone and said, “As an actor, one has to do one’s job … if you believe in the scene, you have to do it.” Priyanka Chopra Jonas and producer Sidharth Roy Kapur could not help but burst out laughing at the act.

Anurag Basu then said, “Ranbir is spontaneous at everything, and the point he was trying to make was that kissing acting nahi hoti, natural hoti hai. While shooting, the entire team was like a big boys’ hostel. But that day I didn’t know he was going to play such a prank on me in full view of the media.”

Well that Ranbir Kapoor’s naughty side!

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt. The film is expected to release later this year. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia will also be seen in the film.

