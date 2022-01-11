Bollywood actor Salman Khan enjoys a huge fan following across the country not just for his superhit Bollywood films but also for his powerful persona. He has lately been in the news for his work as a host on the popular television reality show Bigg Boss 15. According to the most recent report, the actor will soon be collaborating with south star Chiranjeevi for the official remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer.

For the unversed, Lucifer was an action-drama film which hit the theatres in 2019 and was a massive hit amongst the masses. The movie features Mohanlal in the lead role alongside actors like Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and Saniya Iyappan. The plot of this film had a blend of crime and politics, revolving around the life of a man named Stephen. The film was directed by Prithviraj and its sequel has already been announced by the makers.

According to a recent report by Pinkvilla, Salman Khan will make a cameo appearance in Chiranjeevi’s Lucifer adaptation. He will reportedly be seen playing the role which was originally portrayed by Prithviraj in the Malayalam version.

Their source close to the development revealed, “Salman’s special role is dynamic and he allotted 5 to 7 days for the shoot as of now. The makers have curated several larger-than-life moments keeping his aura in mind. Godfather is being positioned as a Pan India film”.

Salman Khan’s sequences have been scheduled to be filmed in January 2022 if the Andhra Pradesh state government does not impose further COVID restrictions. The same source mentioned how Tiger 3 currently stands delayed and said, “The outdoor schedule of Tiger 3 has been delayed. Salman and his team are in constant touch with Chiranjeevi and the team of Godfather to work out on the logistics. There is a strong possibility of Salman and Chiranjeevi uniting for this action-packed political thriller as early as the end of January.”

