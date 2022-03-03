If not the pandemic, we would have already witnessed some really exciting films from Bollywood and Jhund is one of them. It is helmed by renowned director, Nagraj Manjule. He is known for his exceptional movies like Sairat and Fandry. He marks his Bollywood debut, and in the very first film, he has directed ‘Mahanayak’ Amitabh Bachchan. There’s a lot of curiosity among cinemagoers. Let’s see how it has fared here, in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Trailer

The trailer gives a basic idea of the story. It’s about Amitabh Bachchan on a mission to make children living in slums, professional football players. In his way, there are a lot of hurdles and the trailer just glimpses about that. It’s been liked by 86% of our audience.

Lafda Zhala song

Lafda Zhala gives us a trademark feel of Ajay-Atul’s upbeat songs. It is sung by Ajay Gogavle. It’s more of a lyrical version with a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan and also has Nagraj Manjule performing rowdy moves. The song is liked by 79% of our voters.

Teaser 2

The teaser features Amitabh Bachchan walking in style with the team as Ajay Atul with their music genius builds the crescendo. It also gives a short intro to Bachchan’s ‘gang’. 88% of voters have loved it.

Poster with a new release date

This poster features Bachchan and the clear first look of his character. He’s holding a ball in his hand. It unveils a new release date of 4th March 2022. It received a positive response from 85% of our voters.

Teaser 2

The teaser begins with a voiceover by Amitabh Bachchan as he says, “Jhund Nahi Kahiye Sir, Team Kahiye.” It then shows a group of boys walking with only their backs shown to the audience. It has an electrifying title track playing in the background. 88% of voters loved it!

First poster

The poster features Bachchan‘s back, facing towards what appears to be a shabby football field. He is seen wearing a blue jacket. The poster has been liked by 88% of our voters.

On the whole, Jhund has received a thumbs up from 88% of our audience. It’s definitely not a huge box office starter but has every potential of running successfully despite back-to-back biggies arriving in the coming days. Now, reviews have started coming in, and it is receiving universal applauds. So basically, the stage has been set and we might just get our dark horse for 2022!

