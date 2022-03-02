It’s going to be an exciting Friday for the audiences this week as two distinct films arrive at theatres, Jhund and The Batman. While the former has the legendary ‘mahanayak’ Amitabh Bachchan leading the charge, the latter is a superhero film and belongs to the genre that has gained huge prominence in India over the years. Though neither of the two has seen any great marketing campaign announcing their arrival, the difference will be seen in the way they open at the box office.

Jhund is set to be an entertaining social sports drama that will rely entirely on positive word of mouth. Apart from Big B, there is no known name in the film, so the onus would be on him to bring on audiences. The promo of the film is just about ok and while it gives some kind of an idea about what to expect, it would be eventually the final product that will do the talking. As a result, from the opening perspective, it would be 2-3 crores that can be expected on Friday.

On the other hand, The Batman is a biggie and true big screen affair that should fetch audiences entirely on the basis of genre. As such, this particular superhero franchise hasn’t done any fantabulous business in the past. However, the post Avengers market in India has blossomed over the years and that was seen with the rapid success of many such similar films. As a result, a double-digit opening is on the cards for The Batman, which would be quite good.

