The Batman’s budget is reportedly double from what was initially expected. The Robert Pattinson starrer is about to hit the big screens in two days, and the hype around the movie is greater than ever. It is the newest reboot in the franchise about the famous caped crusader and will see the Twilight actor making his debut in DC as Bruce Wayne.

The movie will see the Caped Crusader following the clues left by the Riddler, played by Paul Dano. In order to bring justice to the corruption that has lorded over Gotham City for too long, the Dark Knight will build new alliances, like that with Catwoman, played by Zoe Kravits.

Now, in a new report from Variety, it is being said that The Batman’s budget is $200 million, which is double the initial $100 million many believed. This means that the Robert Pattinson-led is the third most expensive iteration of DC’s superhero. It is just behind Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and The Dark Knight Rises, which had a budget of $250 million.

Several factors have affected the doubling up of the budget. Firstly, The Batman faced not one but two delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Even Robert Pattinson was tested positive, and the crew entered a two-week quarantine period. However, even with $200 million as its budget, the movie might not have a problem bringing that back.

The recent box office projections of the movie suggest that the movie might be the biggest film based on the vigilante. The industry predictions stand at $115M-$125 million domestic and another $110M-$120 million overseas for a global reach of $225M-$245 million and more.

Even the early reactions of The Batman are nothing but good and have hype upped the Robert Pattinson starrer even more. The Matt Reeves directorial also stars Colin Farrell as Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, and more.

