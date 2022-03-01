March 11 is going to be a special day for superhero fans as it will see ‘Deadpool’ Ryan Reynolds and ‘Hulk’ Mark Ruffalo sharing screen space. The duo is teaming up for the upcoming sci-fi film, The Adam Project – where they will be seen sharing an unusual relationship of a father and son.

At the world premiere event of The Adam Project in New York, Reynolds got candid about several things, including starring alongside Ruffalo in the film, their unexpected onscreen pairing as a father-son duo, talking about being superheroes and more. Read on to know what he said.

In conversation with Pinkvilla at The Adam Project premiere in NY, Ryan Reynolds spoke about working with Mark Ruffalo and why it was so special for him. The Deadpool actor said, “I’ve been a fan of Mark forever. The first film I ever saw Mark was in You Can Count on Me. He’s so great. But yeah, I did not have Mark playing my dad on my bingo card at all. I’m so glad he did.”

Opening up about how The Adam Project’s time travel angle makes this father-son relationship between Mark Ruffalo and him special, Ryan Reynolds added, “That was one of the wonderful things about this movie that I loved is that it was this idea that you could be with your father and talk to your father when he was relatively your age. It’s a different situation when you’re younger or older. “

In the same conversation, when asked if the two superheroes indulged in talks related to their on-screen characters on set, Ryan said, “We did some superhero gabbing.”

Director by Shawn Levy, The Adam Project stars Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldana in pivotal roles. Releasing on Netflix on March 11, the film is centred on a man travelling back in time to get help from his younger self to confront their late father.

