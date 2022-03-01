Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2021. The superhero movie starring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire literally had gotten us to the edge of our seats.

Advertisement

Well, the idea of introducing the multiverse in the movie and bringing back the OG villains, recreating the famous superhero meme, and of course uniting the three web-slingers, undoubtedly MCU has done a mind-blowing job with everything.

Advertisement

Talking about the making of the film, recently while having a word with Entertainment Tonight during the red carpet of the 2022 SAG Awards, Andrew Garfield opened up on the recently made statement by Tom Holland regarding the Spider-Man: No Way Home cast. The statement in question was Tom claiming one of the lead actors who played Spider-Man in the movie wore fake butt in their skin-tight suit.

Talking about the same interview Andrew Garfield expressed, “I have no idea. It’s not me.” He also added, “So, I have no clue. I don’t know. I assumed everyone’s butts were their butts.” Now that both Andrew and Tom have denied the fact of wearing fake butt under their suit, all speculation went on Tobey Maguire’s direction. Talking about the same topic Andrew claimed, “I don’t think it’s Tobey,” he said. “I’ve seen Tobey’s butt. Tobey’s got back.”

Haha! What a perfect answer.

Meanwhile talking about the film, Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the most grossing movies post Covid-19 situation. This Marvel movie brought together three generations of Spider-Man starting right from Sam Raimi’s Tobey Maguire, then sony’s Andrew Garfield version, and finished it off with Marvel’s Tom Holland version. The movie came out on 16th December 2021 and grossed $1.864 billion worldwide.

What are your thoughts, who do you think amongst Tobey, Tom and Andrew actually wore a butt? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Selena Gomez’s Oops Moment At SAG Awards As She Takes A Fall On The Red Carpet, Gets Up & Move Ahead Like A Queen! – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube