Rihanna has always been one of the most celebrated singers of the music industry not just for her hit songs but also for the way she carries herself. She does not hold back from giving the haters and trollers a befitting reply whenever necessary, no matter what the situation is. A few years back, she was performing for a live audience when a fan refused to let go of her hand, making her retaliate with her microphone.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Riri has lately been in the news ever since she announced that she is pregnant with her first child. She posted a series of pictures with boyfriend A$AP Rocky where she was seen flaunting her baby bump with a bright pink sweater on. The pictures went viral within minutes, shocking most people with the revelation. A bunch of recent rumours also suggest that the couple is planning to get married soon and the preparations are underway already.

Advertisement

In the year 2013, Rihanna was on a world tour, just a few days after her superhit song Diamonds hit the market. She was performing for a live audience at Birmingham in the United Kingdom when a stubborn fan refused to let go of her hand even though she tried her best to release herself and walk forward.

At one point, Rihanna got so pissed with the tight grip of the person that she stopped singing for a second and smacked the person with her microphone. A report by New York Daily suggests that the audience member was probably hurt on their head or on the face. Most reports around that time also suggested that the concert-attendee might end up suing the singer for using force but nothing of that sort happened.

What do you think about this incident, was Rihanna’s reaction justified? Let us know in the comments.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on the music industry

Must Read: Fast & Furious Actress Helen Mirren Recalls Begging Vin Diesel For A Role In The Franchise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube