Singing sensation Rihanna has said her pregnancy and impending motherhood won’t stop her from releasing new music.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Well, yes ï¿½ You’re still going to get music from me.”

When jokingly asked if she will release lullabies, she laughed: “Oh my goodness, not a lullaby. My fans would kill me that they waited this long for a lullaby!”

In December, the ‘Talk That Talk’ singer promised new music is coming “soon, soon, soon”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In an exchange with a paparazzi, who asked: “Any new music? Anything?”, she replied: “Soon soon soon.”

Rihanna previously promised her new album will be ‘worth the wait’, while she has teased fans can expect a “completely different sound”.

The ‘Rude Boy’ hitmaker said she is “always” working on her music and despite fans’ pleas for her to share her latest material, she wants to wait until she’s completely satisfied.

She said: “I’m always working on new music. Just because I haven’t released an album in a few years doesn’t mean I haven’t been working on it. I’m not just going to put music out because people are craving it. I’m going to make it worth the wait – and it will be worth the wait.”

The ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker released her debut studio album ï¿½Music of the Sun’ in 2005.

Rihanna and her rapper partner A$AP Rocky, both 33, announced they were expecting this week as she showed off her blossoming baby bump in a heartwarming New York photoshoot, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The couple are said to be planning to marry in Rihanna’s home country with the pop star lining up Prime Minister Mia Mottley, 56, as the newborn’s godmother.

A source told the Sunday Mirror: “Rihanna is totally smitten with A$AP. They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional. They will be married, for sure. She has told pals she wants to be with him for ever, and he has said the same.

“There are no plans yet as to when the nuptials will be but it won’t be before the baby is born.

“She has always wanted to get married and A$AP is her forever person”.

The insider added the wedding will be in Barbados because of the family being there and it holds a “special place in their hearts”.

The couple shared their baby news with a striking photoshoot as the singer bared her blossoming baby bump and in an open pink coat, during a walk through the streets of New York this week.

