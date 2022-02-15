Mike Tyson, who is all set to share screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in Liger, is not someone who minces his words. And this was clearly evident when he interacted with American rapper, songwriter, and record producer Eminem (born Marshall Bruce Mathers III) in a video released on Youtube in 2021.

During this interview, the duo got candid about several things, ranging from rap and music to boxing and life in general. But what caught our attention from their candid chat was the former professional boxer calling Em the N-word – n*gga. Read on to know why he said it and the rapper’s reaction to it.

During the interview with Mike for his Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast, Eminem had a pleasant time while talking about family life, their love for hip-hop, and his latest album Music to Be Murdered By. However, toward the end of the interview, Tyson praised the Detroit rapper for the success he has received and left him shocked by using the N-word.

At around 45:55, while praising Eminem, Mike Tyson said, “Everything you got was, f*ckin’—not even given to you. You f*ckin’ slaved for it, you know what I mean? You’re the only white guy that knows what it’s like to be a n*gga.” Not expecting such a comment, the rapper – with a nervous laugh, replied, “Not sure how to answer that.”

While continuing praising Em and saying only a few white people know the pressure black people face, he called him a n*gga once more.

To which the Encore rapper said, “But, uh, nah man. It’s uh … I mean, you know, we all got our story.” Before wrapping up the interview, Em told Tyson that it was a “super honor” to talk with him.

Check out their interaction here:

Do you agree with Mike Tyson’s words about Eminem? Let us know in the comments.

