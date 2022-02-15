Kanye West and everything that is happening around him has become the talk of the town. Be it his most talked about separation with former wife Kim Kardashian or him making some wild claims about her personal life. Amid all of this was also his budding romance with Julia Fox. The two have been quite vocal about their dynamic and never hid from the cameras. But looks like their romance was destined to be short-lived and there is a sad news if you were already a fan of this couple.

Advertisement

Yes, you guessed it right. Julia Fox and Kanye West aka Ye have ended their relationship and are no longer a couple but remain ‘friends’. The news comes just on the verge of a post that Kanye made about Kim’s current love interest Pete Davidson. Below is everything you need to know about this trending news of the day. Read on.

Advertisement

As per a report in US Weekly, both Kanye West and Julia Fox have decided to part ways after dating for less than two months. The two started making headlines in December 2021 end and were everywhere. Be it red carpets, fashion shows or parties, the two walked in hand in hand.

The news of their separation was broken by a representative to Julia Fox, who said, “Julia and Kanye West remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together.”

Meanwhile, in a very bold post on Instagram, Kanye West has expressed how he wishes Kim Kardashian was still with him during Super Bowl. He wrote, “I didnt wake up and fight for my family to trend over the Super Bowl but it happened. The Super Bowl brings families together — for everyone married hold your spouse close make sure they know how much you love and appreciate them because there’s a [Pete Davidson] lurking in every dirty ass alley waiting to help destroy your family and walk around in Calvin Klein around your children.”

“I wish my wife was with me and our children sitting at the 50 yard line,” he added, tagging Kardashian. “Always remember West was your biggest W.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ 2nd Trailer Out! Seemingly Brings Back Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube