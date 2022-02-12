Keeping aside all the controversies that the Kardashian family makes every now and then, it’s pretty undeniable that Kim Kardashian never sets the social media on fire with her sizzling photoshoots.

Advertisement

The Kardashian recently got a photoshoot done for her make-up brand KKW. The ad was for her brand’s Valentine’s Day sale. Read on to know how the model amped up the heat by just rolling on the sand.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian has set the social media platform on fire with her recent KKW advertisement. The moment we thought that Kim couldn’t make things hotter she went on to deliver another stunning still that has made fans go gaga over her. For her KKW’s latest ad for Valentine’s Day, the model decided to take a chance out of her wardrobe malfunction by going nearly topless for her photoshoot

So, talking about the photoshoot that’s going viral on the social media platform shows Kim Kardashian, laying on the sand, wearing a nude string bikini. During the photoshoot, Kim faced an oops moment as her bikini top ended up coming off due to all her rolling in the sand. This wardrobe malfunction ended up in her, exposing her asset. However, with the Kardashian blood in her, she turned around the whole embarrassing moment into a sizzling pose by covering her bare chest with her left hand. She completed the stunning look with a smokey eye and a glossy brown lip.

The image showing the gorgeous Kim Kardashian was shared on Twitter by her brand KKW Fragrance. They captioned the tweet which read, “Our Valentine’s Day Sale begins now. 💘 Save 40% on our most romantic fragrances through February 14th at 11:59pm PST. No code needed, just add to cart.”

Our Valentine's Day Sale begins now. 💘 Save 40% on our most romantic fragrances through February 14th at 11:59pm PST. No code needed, just add to cart. https://t.co/sUZMH8MOAO pic.twitter.com/qMGsUEWMHq — KKW FRAGRANCE (@KKWFRAGRANCE) February 11, 2022

Well, the ad by her brand has made Kim’s fans fall head over heels for her once again. Taking it to their Twitter account, one fan wrote, “Looking Beautiful Like You Do –Kim ,Shining Like One That Has Grace And With Time You Bloom With More Righteous Direction An Grace.” Another fan wrote, “SO STUNNING,” followed by a heart emoji. While many fans commented on the model’s gorgeous looks, Many dropped hearts on the tweet.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is currently dating Pete Davidson. The model has separated from her husband Kanye (Ye) after 9 years of marriage. Kim and Kanye share four children, Saint, Chicago, Psalm, and North, with each other.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: “Called Kim Kardashian A Donkey Not Khloe Kardashian,” Says Travis Barker’s Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler Revisiting Her Decade-Old Remark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube