AR Rahman is a blessing to all music lovers across the globe. His fan following is global and many international musicians have expressed their wish to work with the maestro. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when Taylor Swift expressed her wish to work with Rahman and called him a ‘fantastic musician’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Taylor has often expressed her love for Indian music and would love to collaborate with Rahman for a Bollywood film. Yes, that’s right; you heard it. Back in 2014, during an interaction, Swift was all praises for the Kun Faya Kun singer and how she’s open to learning Hindi words.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Taylor Swift said, “I have heard a lot about AR Rahman. I think he is a fantastic musician. His music touches the soul. I would love to hear him live in performance once.”

When asked if she would want to collaborate with Indian musicians, Taylor Swift said, “As of now, I don’t have any plans. But I am open to offers and learning a few Hindi words.”

On being asked about Bollywood offers, the Lover singer said, “Yes, I have heard about Bollywood. Indian cinema has a lot of music and dance, which excites me. I think Indians share a big passion for song and dance in the movies, which I love. It is a great way of connecting with the audience.”

However, Taylor had her doubt about making an acting debut in Bollywood and said, “I am not sure about acting since I don’t speak Hindi. But I would love to sing for a Bollywood movie.”

Well, if AR Rahman is reading this, can we please soon get Taylor Swift’s Bollywood singing debut with you please?

