Ryan Gosling is one of the greatest actors of Hollywood who has delivered a series of hits in the last few years, some of which even won prestigious awards. The actor is not just liked for his acting skills but also for the sophisticated manner in which he carries himself. A few years back he publicly lashed out at a photographer who addressed his girlfriend Eva Mendes by the term ‘Baby’.

For the unversed, Ryan and Eva Mendes have been together for more than ten years now. It was previously revealed through a social media post made by Eva that the couple met on the sets of their film The Place Beyond the Pines. The movie features Ryan as Luke and Eva as Rimona and narrates the story of a stunt rider who carries out a robbery to lead a happy life with his family. The movie was released in 2013 and was highly appreciated by the fans and critics alike at the time of its release. It was directed by Mike Patton and also featured Bradley Cooper in a key role.

According to a report by The Daily Express, in the year 2013, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were promoting their movie together when the former lost his cool at a public event. The incident kicked off when a photographer screamed ‘Hey baby’ to get Eva’s attention and Ryan was quick to react to it. He yelled back at the photographer as he said, “Who are you calling baby?”

The situation came under control when Eva Mendes stepped in to calm the situation down. The matter did not escalate further as Ryan and the photographer ended up shaking hands before carrying on with the event.

