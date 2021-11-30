Salman Khan and AR Rahman are currently the two biggest stars of their own fields. While the Dabangg star has taken over the box office record with a number of hit films, the composer has made the country proud with his music which is loved worldwide. The two have collaborated for just one project, Yuvvraaj, however, a few years ago, they grabbed headlines after the superstar called him an ‘average composer.’

The said event happened in 2014 when the two industry biggies shared the stage for an event that also included director Kabir Khan and Political figure-lawyer Kapil Sibal.

The controversy sparked between Salman Khan and AR Rahman when bhaijaan of Bollywood jokingly called the music composer ‘average.’ The Radhe star laughed at the moment and tried to shake hands with the musician. The music maestro stood still, hands glued to his pocket and maintained a poker face.

The remark for AR Rahman didn’t go well with the musician and his followers, as they started criticising the Antim star on social media. Later, Salman Khan tried cooling down the situation by asking Rahman, “Hamaare saath kab kaam karoge yaar?”

Although the music composer didn’t respond to the superstar’s questions, later during the media interaction, a journalist asked the Academy Award winner why he didn’t answer the actors question about composing music for his film, the maestro replied, “He has to do movies which I like.”

The whole scenario later became a major controversy, however, AR Rahman later clarified the situation by saying it was a joke.

In 2014, Rahman and Salman Khan got involved in a copyright issue when Wanted actors film Jai Ho was released. As per reports, the title of the film was a breach of copyright as the music composer owned the rights of the title due to Academy Award-winning song by the same name in Dany Boyle’s 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire.

Recently, in a conversation with Radio Mirchi, the composer was asked why he takes up fewer Bollywood projects, he said, “I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm.”

