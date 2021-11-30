Bollywood actress Kiara Advani shared a video of Tanzanian siblings lip-syncing to the popular romantic number ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ from the film ‘Shershaah’, which released in August this year.

Advertisement

Kiara re-shared the video on her Instagram, which was posted by Filmfare on Instagram. The original reel is made by a user named Kili Paul, a user based out of Tanzania.

Advertisement

The user and his sister are seen lip-syncing the lyrics in the clip, which was captioned: “not done with this sound yet @jubin_nautiyal#kilipaul #sister #family #tanzania #music #india #bollywood.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur. It is picturised on Kiara and actor Siddharth Malhotra.

‘Shershaah’ tells the story of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, who attained martyrdom in the 1999 Kargil War.

Kiara Advani will next be seen in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Previously, Kiara Advani hailed Faye D’Souza’s performance in ‘One Mic Stand 2.’ The new season has got everyone hyped up across age groups and Kiara Advani is one person who has become a huge fan of the show. The actress, who is in love with the unique concept of the show, shared a video on Instagram where she lauded Faye D’Souza’s performance in particular.

Calling it hilarious, Kiara seemed to be in awe of the senior journalist as she exclaimed in the video, “Fayecation!!! Is there anything this woman can’t do? You’re absolutely incredible! I’m really confused if it’s going to be a breaking news live or it’s going to be Open Mic Live (sic).”

Must Read: When Kajol Complained About Her Then Boyfriend To Ajay Devgn After Bit*hing About The Star

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube