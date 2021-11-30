Salman Khan is garnering all praises for his Rajveer Singh’s role in Antim. He is seen in an extended cameo in the film, which is led by Aayush Sharma. Now, it’s learnt that he’ll be getting busy with post-release promotions, by putting the shoot of Tiger 3 on hold.

Even though Antim hasn’t been a box office smasher, the film is doing a decent job if its low budget and marketing are considered. More than numbers, it’s people’s praise for the film that has really touched Salman and all those associated with the film.

Now, it’s learnt that Salman Khan will be promoting Antim post its release across major Indian cities. It’s usually rare to see Salman promoting a film post its release. It’s might be due to positive reactions to his latest release that have encouraged him to do so. It’s also learnt that the actor will be urging people to watch movies in theatres as they were doing it before the pandemic.

Salman Khan will be visiting Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Indore, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other cities along with Antim director Mahesh Manjrekar. He’ll be catching up with fans in theatres. For the same, the actor has asked for one week’s time off from Tiger 3, after which he will get back to the sets.

Aayush Sharma too will be promoting the film in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently wrapped up a lengthy foreign schedule of Tiger 3, which lasted for over a month and a half. He along with Katrina Kaif shot in several places like Turkey, Russia and Austria. Interestingly, it’s rumoured that Emraan Hashmi will be playing the villain in the film. Even though he hasn’t accepted to be part of the Tiger film yet, he flew off to Turkey just after Salman and Katrina started shooting for the film in Turkey.

