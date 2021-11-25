Amar Kaushik directorial horror-comedy Bhediya becomes the talk of the town after a new poster of the film was unveiled on social media. The new poster showcased the film’s lead Varun Dhawan in never seen before avatar. However, a netizen has pointed out a similar poster of another Bollywood film. Scroll down to know.

The horror-comedy film is touted to be one of its kind with an international crew coming on board to design the action scenes and visual effects. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan and it is the third film in horror-comedy space after Stree and Roohi.

Bhediya’s new poster unveiled Varun Dhawan’s rugged and dishevelled look as he beams in rage turning into a hot-blooded werewolf. Keeping the theme of the film, the poster even features the title ‘Bhediya’ written in blood-red scratched out with claw marks. An eagle-eyed netizen found a similar poster from the 2018 film ‘Redrum’ starring Vaibhav Roy. Take a look at the tweet below:

Even though both posters feature the close-up shot of the lead actors with evil eyes and blood-red titles, they both have very different plots.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya was initially scheduled for April 14, 2022 release. However, the monster comedy has been delayed by six months and will now release towards the end of this year. As per the Pinkvilla report, the film’s visual effects are taking longer than expected which has compelled the makers to postpone the release date.

The report cited a source as saying, “Bhediya is high on VFX films with the makers trying to introduce the Indian audience to a completely new and different world. They have shot extensively at real locations in Arunachal Pradesh and the forests around. While the shoot is wrapped up, it’s currently in the post-production stage. The visual effects are being done by MPC (Moving Picture Company), who have worked on films like 1917, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, Harry Potter, and Justice League among others.”

The source also said, “It’s a new genre, and the team is looking to create a big-screen experience with not just the never seen before visuals, but also some unique sound effects meant for the cinema halls. The film will now be released in the last quarter of 2022 between the October to December window.”

