Celebrity weddings are a thing! From the picturesque locations to the outfits and of course, expensive stays – everything is taken into consideration. While Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are grabbing all the eyeballs over their Rajasthan marriage, can you guess the cost of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Jodhpur wedding? Well, it’s nothing compared to what Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had splurged!

The huge difference begins with the location. Virushka along with around 40 close friends and family members flew to Italy for their wedding. On the other hand, PeeCee and the whole family made it a whole lot cost-effective with their domestic travel.

As per reports, the cost of 1 member at the Borgo Finocchieto, Tuscany cost them 1 crore. There were in total 44 members who flew to the venue. That makes it 45 crores straight. The rest of the expenses included cost them an all-in-all 100 crores wedding! Yes, you heard that right. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli went all out for their intimate affair.

On the other hand, it is surprising to learn that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Jodhpur wedding cost them a total of around 4.7 crores. It was even confirmed by the Umaid Bhawan officials that the overall expense cost them around 3 crores.

4.7 crores aren’t less but when you compare it with 100 crores, need we say more?

Meanwhile, it is also said that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spent around 77 crores for their Lake Como wedding.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s wedding cost around 10 crores.

For those already curious, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are planning to get married at Six Senses Fort Barwara. The cost per night would be around 77,000 per person. This surely is going to be another big fat Indian wedding!

