Actress Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan share a great bond of friendship. The two have appeared in several films. In fact, the actress made her debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite SRK. She once revealed what she wants to steal from the superstar. Scroll down to know more.

The NH10 actress had previously said that she has great respect for him, as he made his mark in the industry despite being an outsider. Mutual respect and admiration aside, she never fails to pull his leg whenever she gets an opportunity.

Back in 2016, Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan appeared on the show Yaaron Ki Baarat. When the host Sajid Khan asked her what would you like to steal from King Khan, she promptly replied, “Arey kitni sari cheezein hai. Ghadiyon(watches) ka collection, jise main bechungi,” bursting out in laughter. She then added, “Mannat, obviously.” Before the host could ask the third thing, Anushka murmured something following which SRK burst out laughing.

Now we wonder what the third one was?

Take a look at the video below:

Previously, Anushka had said, “With Shah Rukh, it is different. We connect with each other on a philosophical level. When we meet, we don’t talk about the industry or people. It is always about life. There is so much to learn from him and his life experiences. He had such an evolved mind. I find myself so happy when I am talking to him.”

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a baby girl on January 11. They named her Vamika. During a recently conducted Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Virat Kohli interacted with his fans where he revealed the meaning of the name Vamika.

The skipper said, “Vamika is another name for Goddess Durga.” He also said, “We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

